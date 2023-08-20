English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    German embassy praises UPI, shares video of minister making payment digitally

    It said Germany's Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand and is very fascinated.

    PTI
    August 20, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST
    Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissing tried to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand (Image source: Germany Embassy India/Twitter)

    Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissing tried to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand (Image source: Germany Embassy India/Twitter)

    The German embassy on Sunday described digital infrastructure in India as one of its success stories and shared a footage of its Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing using UPI at a vegetable shop here.

    "One of India's success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it," the embassy said on X.

    It said Germany's Federal Minister for Digital and Transport Volker Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand and is very fascinated.

    Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an instant payment system.

    PTI
    Tags: #digital payment #German Embassy #UPI
    first published: Aug 20, 2023 07:18 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!