HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

GERC cuts power tariff for farmers and residential consumers

'While no increase has been imposed on any category of consumers, residential units as well as farmers, who are using lift irrigation systems, would get the benefit of reduction of tariff,' the GERC said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a major relief to domestic consumers as well as farmers, the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) on April 25 announced reduction in tariff on the electricity provided by four state-owned electricity distribution companies (discoms).

"While no increase has been imposed on any category of consumers, residential units as well as farmers, who are using lift irrigation systems, would get the benefit of reduction of tariff," the GERC said in a statement.

The four discoms are Uttar Gujarat Vij Company, Madhya Gujarat Vij Company, Daxin Gujarat Vij Company and Paschim Gujarat Vij Company.

These discoms provides electricity to over 1.15 crore residential units and over 16 lakh farmers across Gujarat, have not sought any increase in tariff from GERC, it said.

For residential category, GERC has reduced the number of tariff slabs from 5 to 4 to simplify the present structure.

"Slab of 100-200 units and 200-250 units are merged into one slab of 101-250 units. This entails reduction of 10 paise per unit for consumption between 200 to 250 units. This will result into total relief of Rs 5.31 crore to the residential consumers of Gujarat" the release said.

For the farmers who are using lift irrigation from surface water sources for agriculture, energy charge is reduced from Rs 1.80 per unit to Rs 1.50 per unit. This will give relief of Rs 0.71 crore to farmers, the release added.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 10:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #GERC #Gujarat #India

