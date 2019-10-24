Georai Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Georai Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Georai is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Beed district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 75.01% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 75.61% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pawar Laxman Madhavro won this seat by a margin of 60001 votes, which was 25.49% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 235348 votes.

Pandit Badamrao Lahurao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2347 votes. NCP polled 218010 votes, 46.24% of the total votes polled.