Geographical spread not enough to call it a fourth wave, says ICMR

Despite a surge of 23,000 COVID-19 cases since the third wave of the pandemic in January, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country’s apex body for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research, believes there is no fourth wave – as yet.

“Certain districts seem to be impacted but it would be inaccurate to call it a wave or to suggest that it is a countrywide or even a state-wise phenomenon,” the head of epidemiology of ICMR, Samiran Panda, told Moneycontrol.

He added, “Unless the geographic spread is ascertained with more data, it cannot be called a fourth wave.”

The increase in tally, calculated at over twice the past week’s number, has set alarm bells ringing, with almost all states and Union Territories (UTs) registering a rise in infections. On Sunday alone, more than 700 fresh positive cases and three deaths were reported in the national capital.

India recorded 24 deaths during the course of the week.

Asked if an increase in positivity rate to 4.35 percent from 4.11 percent suggested a new trend, Panda said that utmost care needed to be taken and masks should be considered mandatory in crowded or cramped places. “These procedures are a must. They need to be followed scrupulously,” he said.

The positivity rate has gone past the 4 percent mark after a month. On June 1, 368 positive cases were recorded from 21,147 tests at a positivity rate of 1.74 percent.

According to Panda, “Positivity needs to be calculated when test performance in a district or a state is at adequate levels, achieving prescribed numbers per defined population.”

Of the states, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of infections at 17,380 cases, up 140 percent from the previous week. Sharp spikes were witnessed in south India with Karnataka posting 2,975 new cases and Tamil Nadu 1,299.

Asked if vaccine-shyness vis-à-vis a paid third booster dose could be a reason for the increase, the ICMR Additional Director said that the jabs were no guarantee against reoccurrence. “Vaccines guard against hospitalisation or severe illness, but are no guarantee against reoccurrence of the virus,” he said.