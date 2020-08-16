172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|generated-5-5-lakh-mandays-of-work-under-gareeb-kalyan-rozgar-abhiyan-in-6-states-railways-5713071.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Generated 5.5 lakh mandays of work under Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan in 6 states: Railways

Around 165 railway infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,988 crore are being executed in these states under the Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan, it said.

PTI

The railways has generated more than 5.5 lakh mandays of work in six states -- Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh -- under a central infrastructure creation-cum-livelihood generation scheme launched amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the national transporter said in a statement on August 16.

Around 165 railway infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,988 crore are being executed in these states under the Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan, it said.

Till August 14, as many as 11,296 workers have been engaged in these projects and payments of Rs 1,336.84 crore have been released to the contractors.

"Railways has appointed nodal officers in each district as well as in the states so that a close coordination is established with the state government. Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has directed railway administration at zonal level to act proactively to ensure migrants are engaged in projects and paid accordingly. Railways has identified a number of railway works which are being executed under this scheme," it said.

The works are related to construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings, development and cleaning of silted waterways, trenches and drains along the tracks, construction and maintenance of approach road to railway stations, repair and widening of existing railway embankments/cuttings, and plantation of trees at extreme boundary of railway land.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to empower and provide livelihood opportunities in areas/villages witnessing large number of returnee migrant workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme is being implemented in 116 districts in the six states having a large number of people who returned from urban areas during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 08:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan #India #Indian Railways

