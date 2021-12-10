india General Bipin Rawat | India’s first CDS’ memorable speeches General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), his wife and 11 others died in a helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8, Indian Air Force confirmed. A decorated military man, General Rawat was known for his experience in high-altitude warfare and spent ten years conducting counter-insurgency operations. Here’s a compilation of some of his memorable speeches over last few years