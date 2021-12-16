Gender stereotypes in movies, serials perpetuate rape culture: Madras High Court

Representative image

The Madras High Court, while upholding the conviction of two men for sexual harassment and rape, observed that gender stereotypes in movies perpetuate rape culture.

While hearing a case involving multiple incidents of sexual exploitation, the High Court observed that men are glorified for sexual adventures, while women are stigmatised for the same. Such portrayals often translate to real-life violence, a Live Law report quoted the Madras HC as stating.

Twenty-nine women were reportedly harassed by a moneylender and a mobile phone repair technician, who would work jointly to exploit women and then make videos of the act and circulate them in exchange for money. The two were convicted by a sessions court for raping women, an offence that is punishable under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

Upholding the conviction, a division bench of the Madras High Court said: “Men, generally, in our society are glorified for their sexual adventures. They are also forgiven easily. Perversity has encroached the minds of these undesirable elements to that extent, that one wonders about the total absence of conscience and morality.”

It added: “Treating women as an object of desire and portraying them so in movies and even in soap operas have a detrimental effect on the society.”

“We have no reason to disbelieve the versions of the victims as it requires sheer courage and determination to tell the truth of such nature.”