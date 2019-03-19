Gender bender: In a first, Karnataka brides tie mangalsutra to their husbands

Sending out a strong message on gender equality, two brides from Karnataka’s Vijayapura indulged in a little role reversal. Twisting norms of male privilege, the two women tied mangalsutra (sacred thread) to their husbands instead of letting their men do so, InUth reported.

One of the couples in question belong to the Lingayat and Kuruba communities, respectively. Amit and Priya got married according to the teachings Lingayat social reformer Basavanna, who, back in the 12th century, had rejected instruments of discrimination and rituals like wearing the sacred thread.

The other couple -- Prabhuraj and Ankita -- also hailing from different communities, decided to scrap out regressive customs such as 'kanyadan', which symbolises 'handing down or giving away' the daughter, like a property. The couple also didn’t rely on the idea of 'shubh mahurat' or auspicious time to decide the time of their wedding.

Both couples were blessed by thousands who attended the wedding, including members of all four families. It also saw the presence of many prominent Lingayat leaders such as guru Mahantesh Swami, Lingasugur Vijay Mahantesh Mutt Siddhalinga Swami, Guledagudda Basavaraj Devaru, Mahant Teertha seer, Satti Mutt's Basavalinga Swami, and Madara Chennaiah Guru Peetha's Basava Murthy.

One must note here, this is not the first time women have openly flouted meaningless, archaic norms. A few months ago, two brides from West Bengal made the headlines for similar gung-ho moves. One of the brides refused to perform 'Kanakanjali', which requires a woman to throw rice behind her as she moves to her in-laws, symbolic of paying off her parents' debts.

A video of the bride confronting those who questioned her decision, went viral shortly ad won the internet.

The other bride's father hired female priests to perform the wedding rituals and also backed out from performing 'kanyadan', clearly stating his daughter is no property.