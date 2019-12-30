App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gen Bipin Rawat named India's first Chief of Defence Staff

In a landmark military reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 15 announced that India will have a CDS heading the tri-services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet has approved the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as Inida's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), CNN News18 has reported. General Rawat is currently the Army Chief and is set to retire on December 31.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had, on December 24, approved the creation of the CDS position, who will be the single-point military adviser to the government, as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999.

On December 29, the government amended the rules placing a maximum age limit of 65 years for the CDS to serve in the position.

The changes were made in the Army Rules, 1954, according to a notification by the defence ministry.

The CCS had, on December 24, also approved the report of a high-level committee, headed by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, which finalised responsibilities and the enabling framework for the CDS.

Days after the prime minister's announcement, an Implementation Committee headed by Doval was appointed to finalise an enabling framework and determine the exact responsibilities for the CDS.

General Bipin Rawat will be replaced by Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane as the next Army chief.



First Published on Dec 30, 2019 09:27 pm

tags #defence #Gen Bipin Rawat #India

