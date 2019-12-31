Gen Bipin Rawat hopes Army will rise to greater heights under new chief Lt Gen MM Naravane

Outgoing Army chief General Bipin Rawat expressed his gratitude to all the army personnel and their kin for extending full support to him in his three-year tenure at the helm of the 1.3 million force as he demitted office after a grand farewell ceremony on December 31.

General Rawat will officially take over as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who will act as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters relating to tri-services, on January 1, 2020.

After a farewell Guard of Honour, Gen Rawat also hoped that the Army will rise to greater heights under the new chief Lt Gen MM Naravane.

When asked whether the Army is better prepared now to face the security challenges facing the country he said: "Yes, we are better prepared."

Gen Rawat will be able to serve as CDS for a period of up to three years after the government amended the rules extending the age of retirement to 65 years.