App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 22, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gehlot to hold 'silent and peaceful' march in Jaipur; mobile internet services snapped

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jaipur till 8 pm as a precautionary measure.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will lead a "silent and peaceful" march against the new citizenship law in Jaipur later Sunday and said it will be attended by members of all communities and several political parties opposed to the legislation. Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jaipur till 8 pm as a precautionary measure.

"It is going to be a silent and peaceful march. No slogan will be raised and participants will be carrying placards with messages for Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Gehlot told reporters at the Pradesh Congress Committee Office before leaving for the rally from Albert hall to Gandhi Circle on JLN Road.

Alleging that the Centre has created an environment of fear and insecurity, he demanded that the amended citizenship act be scrapped.

Close

He said members from all communities and all walks of life will participate in the march. Members of political parties such as CPI, CPI(M), JD(U), AAP, SP, RLD, JD(S) would also attend it.

related news

Various Muslim groups are holding a protest meeting against the CAA at Motidoongari road and after the meeting is over, the members are likely to join the march.

PCC president Sachin Pilot said the law was "against the spirit of Constitution" and would fail judicial scrutiny.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 22, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #CAA #cab

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.