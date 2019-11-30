Gehlot hits out at BJP over falling GDP

"India's GDP growth rate for 2nd quarter of present financial year has fallen to 4.5 per cent, which is the lowest in last 6 years. GVA growth has also dipped drastically,” Gehlot tweeted.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday questioned whether the fall of GDP was not an indication of economic recession.
"This is the 5th consecutive quarter to see such a fall. If this is not economic recession, then what is?” the chief minister asked.
India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September, according to official data released on Friday.According to the data released by National Statistical Office (NSO), the gross value added (GVA) growth in the manufacturing, farm and construction sectors also dipped.