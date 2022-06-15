GE arm buys 49% of Continuum Green Energy's project in Gujarat

GE Energy Financial Services (EFS), an arm of GE, said on June 15 that it has acquired a 49% stake in Continuum Green Energy's 148.5-megawatt Morjar onshore wind project in Gujarat for an undisclosed sum.

Continuum, majority-owned by a global infrastructure fund managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc, continues to own 51% of the project.

The acquisition marks GE EFS' first onshore wind equity investment in Gujarat through a structured preferred equity solution.

GE will offer its financial services capabilities in the Indian renewables market through its partnership with Continuum.

Earlier, GE EFS had invested in several renewable energy projects in Indian states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The company believes that India is a significant and sizeable renewable energy market that is underpinned by strong support from government that targets 500 gigawatt (GW) renewable energy by 2030.

Additionally, in 2021, GE Renewable Energy secured over 1.2 GW orders in India, making it the largest wind turbine original equipment manufacturer and supplier in the country.