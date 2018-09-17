App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

GCPL board approves bonus share allotment

The Godrej Group firm will allot 34.07 crore fully paid-up bonus equity shares to existing shareholders, according to a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
FMCG major Godrej Consumer said that a board committee has approved allotment of one bonus equity share for every two equity shares held by company shareholders.

The Godrej Group firm will allot 34.07 crore fully paid-up bonus equity shares to existing shareholders, according to a BSE filing.

"The Management Committee of the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on September 17, 2018, has approved allotment of 34.07 crore fully paid-up bonus equity shares to the existing shareholders in the ratio of one bonus equity share of face value Re 1 each credited as fully paid up for every two equity shares of face value Re 1," GCPL informed BSE.

Godrej Consumer Pvt Ltd (GCPL) got its shareholders approval on September 5, 2018, through postal ballot.

"The post issued paid up capital of the company is now Rs 102.21 crore," the regulatory filing said.

In July this year, the board of Godrej Consumer had approved issue of one equity share for every two equity shares held by existing shareholders.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 05:52 pm

tags #Business #Godrej Consumer #India

