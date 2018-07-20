App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gayatri Projects bags Rs 2,759 cr worth road projects in UP

The first order worth Rs 1,483 crore is for development of Purvanchal Expressway project (Package-I) from Chand Sarai (Dist. Lucknow) to Sansara (District Barabanki) in Uttar Pradesh, Gayatri Projects said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Gayatri Projects has bagged two orders worth Rs 2759 crore for development of Purvanchal Expressway project from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority.

The second order worth Rs 1,276 crore is for development of Purvanchal Expressway project (Package-II) from Sansara to Jaraikala (District Amethi) in Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of Gayatri Projects was trading 0.48 percent higher at Rs 188 on BSE.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 12:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

