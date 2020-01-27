Gay couple challenges ‘discriminatory’ Special Marriage Act 1954 in Kerala HC

A gay couple from Kerala has moved the state high court, challenging the provisions on the Special Marriage Act, 1954, as per a report by LiveLaw.

The couple, who feared backlash from the society, got married in a secret ceremony to satisfy their own conscience and belief. They were the first same-sex couple from Kerala to make public the news of their marriage, having formalised their relationship in July, as per several reports. However, realising that no religious authority would agree to solemnise their marriage, they decided to get a certificate issued under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

To their utter shock, the couple found the provisions of the Act to be discriminatory as well. This, mainly because it only recognises marriages between people of opposite sex.

"Though the text of the Act does not exclude homosexual unions from its ambit expressly, Section 4 and Schedules 2-4 to the Act carry a heterosexual undertone in its language as it shows marriage as an affair between a male and a female or between bride and bridegroom," as per the petition of the couple.

The Supreme Court of India struck down Article 377, decriminalising homosexuality in 2018, giving individuals the right to choose their sexual identity under provisions of Article 21 of the Constitution.

However, the couple also mentions in their petition that expression of love will be incomplete if the law refuses to recognise same sex marriages.