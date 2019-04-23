Gautam Gambhir richest among Lok Sabha candidates in Delhi

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir is the richest among all the candidates in fray for the Lok Sabha election in Delhi with total assets worth Rs 147 core.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who will be making his electoral debut from East Delhi, has shown an income of nearly Rs 12.40 crore in the income tax returns filed for 2017-18.

His wife Natasha Gambhir showed an income of Rs 6.15 lakh in the IT returns filed during the same period.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has a total of movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 24 crore, an increase of over Rs 4.33 crore from 2014, according to his poll affidavit.

He has shown an income of Rs 48.03 lakh in the income tax return for 2017-18 while in the affidavit filed in 2014, he had declared an income of over Rs 85 lakh.

BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 18 crore, an increase of close to Rs 3.5 crore in the last five years, according to his affidavit.

Bidhuri, his wife and dependent Himanshu have shown an income of over Rs 16.72 lakh, Rs 3.09 lakh and Rs 3.18 lakh respectively in the IT returns filed in 2017-18.

The 57-year-old leader, who is pitted against debutants Vijender Singh from Congress and Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha for the South Delhi seat, declared movable assets worth over Rs 1.37 crore while his wife has cash and jewellery worth over Rs 13.21 lakh.

He has declared immovable assets worth Rs 11.80 crore while his wife has properties worth 4.57 crore.

He has shown liabilities of over Rs 20.38 lakh. He completed his graduation from the Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College and LLB from Chaudhary Charan Singh University from Meerut.

Congress candidate for South Delhi Vijender Singh has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 3.57 crore and Rs 5.05 crore respectively.

Former chief minister and Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit, who filed her nomination from the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, declared personal assets worth over Rs 4.92 crore.

According to an affidavit filed by Dikshit, the 81-year-old Congress veteran has an apartment in Nizamuddin area which has a market value of around Rs 1.88 crore.

Former Indian opener Gambhir (37) has declared immovable and movable assets worth over Rs 147 crore.

He has a criminal case of cheating pending against him.

He declared movable assets estimated to be worth over Rs 116 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 28 crore and liabilities nearly Rs 34.20 crore in his poll affidavit.

He completed his schooling from Modern School, Barakhamba Road and did his graduation from Delhi University's Hindu College.

BJP candidates Meenakshi Lekhi and Hans Raj Hans also filed their nominations from New Delhi and North West constituencies respectively.