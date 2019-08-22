App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gautam Buddh Nagar admin acquires more land for Jewar airport

The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectare and is expected to be completed by 2023, according to officials.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on August 21 acquired and transferred another tranche of 229.5 hectare of land to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEDIA) for Jewar airport, officials said. They said 225 hectare of the land was acquired from Rohi village, while 4.5 hectare from Banwaribans, taking the total acquisition to 433 hectare so far.

As much as 1,235 hectare of land is to be acquired for the first phase of the greenfield airport in Jewar, District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said.

The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectare and is expected to be completed by 2023, according to officials.

Close

So far an amount of Rs 1,925 crore has been disbursed to the farmers for the acquisition of the land, officer in-charge for the project from administration Abhay Kumar Singh said.

related news

He added that resettlement and rehabilitation awards have been declared for around 5,000 families.

"On August 23, the administration will acquire 125 hectare of land from Dayanatpur. As per the district magistrate's guidelines, the remaining acquisition is expected to be completed by September 10," Singh told PTI.

The airport, second in the national capital region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, will be spread over 5,000 hectare and cost an estimated Rs 15,754 crore and is touted to have six to eight runways, the most in India, when fully built, the officials said.

A global tender was floated to hire a developer for the proposed airport on May 30 by the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), an agency floated by the UP government for managing the mega project in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The bidding process for the airport was floated on May 30 and last date for receiving queries was July 1.

The bid would be finalised on November 29 this year, and work on ground is expected by early 2020, according to the officials.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 08:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jewar airport #Noida #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.