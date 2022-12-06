 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Gautam Adani among 3 Indian billionaires on Forbes Asia Heroes of Philanthropy list

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 10:40 PM IST

The unranked list "highlights leading altruists in the Asia-Pacific region who demonstrated a strong personal commitment to philanthropic causes,"

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group

Indian billionaires Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, and Ashok Soota, as well as Malaysian-Indian businessman Brahmal Vasudevan and his lawyer wife Shanthi Kandiah, were named in the 16th edition of Forbes Asia's Heroes of Philanthropy list released on Tuesday.

The unranked list "highlights leading altruists in the Asia-Pacific region who demonstrated a strong personal commitment to philanthropic causes," Forbes said in a press release.

Adani was listed for having pledged Rs 60,000 crores (USD 7.7 billion) when he turned 60 in June this year. The pledge makes him one of India's most generous philanthropists, the press release said.

The money will address healthcare, education, and skill development and will be channelled through the family's Adani Foundation, which was founded in 1996.

Each year, the foundation helps nearly 3.7 million people across India.

Self-made billionaire and philanthropist Shiv Nadar counts among the top donors in India, having channelled close to USD 1 billion of his wealth over a few decades to various social causes through the eponymous Shiv Nadar Foundation.