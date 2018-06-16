App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2018 07:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gauri Lankesh's family satisfied over progress in probe

Lankesh's sister Kavitha and her mother called on former chief minister Siddaramaiah to express their gratitude over the progress in the probe, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arresting the alleged shooter Parashuram Waghmare.

Days after the SIT arrested the alleged killer of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, shot dead here nine months ago, her family expressed satisfaction over the probe, saying it was moving in the right direction and they will get justice.

Lankesh's sister Kavitha and her mother called on former chief minister Siddaramaiah to express their gratitude over the progress in the probe, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arresting the alleged shooter Parashuram Waghmare from Sindagi earlier this week.

The Siddaramaiah government had constituted the SIT led by inspector general of police B K Singh and investigating officer M N Anucheth. It has so far arrested six people, including Waghmare.

"A person by name Parashuram has been arrested but lot more investigation has to be done. But I came here just to ask whether the investigation will reach its logical end," Kavithatold reporters after meeting Siddaramaiah.

She said the person arrested has been dubbed as 'alleged killer' but they have come to know that he has confessed to his crime. She reposed faith in the investigation being carried out by IGP Singh.

Kavitha said, "Let they (SIT) investigate it because we are not the (investigating) officer. We have faith that it is going in the right direction under the leadership of inspector general of police B K Singh. The 100-member in the SIT has been working very hard."

The SIT was going about its job in "an unbiased manner" and investigated all angles, she said. "They inquired with us. When there were suspicions about the possible Naxal involvement, they investigated that also.

Finally, after filtering all the possibilities, they finally reached this stage. So we are happy that we will get justice," said Kavitha. Gauri Lankesh, a Left-leaning journalist and a strong Hindutva critic, was shot dead from a close range by motorbike-borne assailants in front of her house on September 5 last year. Her murder had triggered a nation-wide outrage.
First Published on Jun 16, 2018 06:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Gauri Lankesh #India

