Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gauri Lankesh murder case: One more arrested

H L Suresh (36) was arrested in Tumakuru yesterday and produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, which remanded him in judicial custody, a SIT release said here today.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh has arrested one more person, suspected to have provided shelter to the man who shot her dead.

H L Suresh (36) was arrested in Tumakuru yesterday and produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, which remanded him in judicial custody, a SIT release said here today.

Sources in the SIT claimed that Suresh had provided shelter to Parashuram Waghmare, who allegedly pulled the trigger, killing Lankesh outside her house here. With this, a total of 11 suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Lankesh, known for her vociferous anti-Hindutva stand, was shot dead on September 5 last year. Her killing drew widespread condemnation from various quarters.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 07:30 pm

