Gauhati HC directs Arunachal govt to expedite setting up of Lokayukta

The Itanagar Permanent Bench at Gauhati High Court has directed the Arunachal Pradesh government to expedite the process of establishment of Lokayukta in the state.

While disposing of two public interest litigations (PILs) filed by social activist Payi Gyadi, the court said the government should set up Lokayukta at the earliest so as to "give effective meaning to the provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta Act, 2014".

Gyadi, in his PILs, pleaded for implementation of the Act without further delay to "curb corruption" in public offices.

He told the court that four years have gone by since the enactment of the statute, but the state respondents are yet to "demonstrate their commitment" to establish Lokayukta.

The counsel for state respondents, however, produced a notification, issued by Chief Secretary Satya Gopal to the state government on July 5, to show that a "search committee" has been constituted for preparing a list of possible names, who could be considered for appointment as chairperson and members of the Lokayukta.

"The said notification indicates that steps are afoot for establishing Lokayukta in terms of the aforesaid Act of 2014. Having regard to the above, we find no justification to detain adjudication of the PILs any further, save and except making a direction to the state respondents to expedite the process," the court in its order said.

"With the above directions, both the PILs stands disposed of," the order stated.