GATE 2022 | Registration starts on August 30: Check details here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will be the organising institute the online registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will begin from August 30 onwards on its official website i.e. gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct the exams on will conduct the exam on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022.

The last date for registration window is September 24, however, the extended online GATE application 2022 will close on October 1.

The application fee for the candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 1500 while that of the reserved category the fee is Rs 750.

"A candidate appearing in one or two papers should fill only one application form. In case of Multiple applications, only one will be accepted and remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee," GATE said on its website.

The mode of the exam will be a computer based test with a 3 hour duration.

Eligiblity criteria:

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program.

A candidate who has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2022 exam.

However, the candidates who possess certification from any of the professional societies must ensure that those examinations conducted by the societies are approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/UPSC as equivalent to B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Arch. / B.Planning, etc.

Candidates who have obtained / are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India: Must be currently in the 3rd or higher years or completed their Bachelor’s degree (duration: at least 3 years) in Engineering / Technology / Science / Arts / Commerce.

Here is the list of documents needed for the registration process:

Eligible degree details

High quality image of candidate's photograph conforming to the requirements specified

At least one valid identity document -- Aadahar Card, Pan Card, or Voter Id card

Personal information-- name, mail address, date of birth, address

Candidate college name and address

SC or ST certificate in PDF format, if applicable

Candidates can pay the fee online via net banking or debit or credit card

This year two new papers - Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) have been added to the exam.

GATE is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters Program and Recruitment by some Public Sector Companies.