GATE 2021 results likely to be out on March 22 at gate.iitb.ac.in

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 results are likely to be declared by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on March 22 on gate.iitb.ac.in.

Eligible candidates will be able to check the results by filling in their enrollment number/email address and password. The official website mentions the result date under its 'Important Dates' section.

This year, IIT Bombay was the organising institution, and it conducted the entrance exam in February over six dates. The aptitude test was conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14 with additional days on February 5 and 12. The answer key was released on February 26.

Steps to check your GATE 2021 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘GATE 2021 result’ on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your application ID and password

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen. Download and a take printout for future reference.

Scores, All India Rank (AIR) and qualifying marks will also be made available along with the result.

Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Government of India organisations have considered GATE scores to shortlist candidates for employment in the past.