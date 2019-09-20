App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gas smell reported in Mumbai suburbs; fire engines, emergency vans mobilised

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

An unknown odour was reported by many residents in Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs on September 19, prompting rumours of a gas leak at the Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser's plant in the Chembur suburb, officials said. However, no injuries were reported.

The odour was reported from Powai, Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Chandivali, Andheri and Ghatkopar areas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told news agency PTI.

A fire brigade spokesperson said the unknown odour was also reported from areas adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in northern suburb Borivli.

Close

Nine fire engines were send at various places to find out the source of leakage, the official said.

related news

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which supplies piped gas in Mumnai, said in a statement that it had been receiving complaints of gas smell from various parts of Mumbai.

"Our emergency teams have reached the sites from where the complaints have been received. So far, we have not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas," it said.

A BMC official said, "In order to trace the origin of the reported gas leak, we deployed fire engines at Deonar, Mankhurd, Chembur, Vikhroli, Dindoshi, Vile Parle, Kanivali and Dahisar areas".

"A total of 29 complaints were received by the BMC control room regarding an unknown smell, which has considerably reduced now," he said.

Four emergency vans of MGL were also mobilised, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 08:40 am

