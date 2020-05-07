Gas leak in Chhattisgarh paper mill, seven workers hospitalised, three critical

At least seven workers have been hospitalised and three are critical as a paper mill in Chhattisgarh reported a gas leak, Raigarh Superintendent of Police told news agency ANI.

The unfortunate incident is said to have occurred at Shakti Paper Mill in Tetla village, where the victims were cleaning an open tank and fell ill after inhaling a poisonous gas.

The incident came to light only after the hospital authorities alerted the police.



Chhattisgarh: Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh & Collector Yashwant Kumar meet those who were affected by gas leak at a paper mill in the district. SP says, "Owner of the mill tried to hide the incident from us & did not inform police. A case will be registered". https://t.co/VsOVl6l3TU pic.twitter.com/p1D73NLAVW

Raigarh SP Santosh Singh and Collector Yashwant Kumar met those who were affected by the gas leak. Singh said, "Owner of the mill tried to hide the incident from us and did not inform police. A case will be registered".

The mill had remained shut ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced and the cleaning work was underway to resume operations, the official told PTI.

The workers were admitted to a local hospital, from where three were shifted to Raipur in view of their critical condition.

A team of forensic experts was dispatched to the spot to investigate the exact cause of the incident, Singh said, adding that a case will be registered soon.

The incident occurred the same day when gas leak at the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam was reported in the wee hours of May 7. At least 10 people have died and hundreds are hospitalised due to the Vizag gas leak.