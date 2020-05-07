Gas leak in Chhattisgarh paper mill, seven workers hospitalised, three critical

The unfortunate incident is said to have occurred while the workers were cleaning a tank at the mill.
At least seven workers have been hospitalised and three are critical as a paper mill in Chhattisgarh reported a gas leak, Raigarh Superintendent of Police told news agency ANI.
The unfortunate incident is said to have occurred at Shakti Paper Mill in Tetla village, where the victims were cleaning an open tank and fell ill after inhaling a poisonous gas.
The incident came to light only after the hospital authorities alerted the police.
Chhattisgarh: Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh & Collector Yashwant Kumar meet those who were affected by gas leak at a paper mill in the district. SP says, "Owner of the mill tried to hide the incident from us & did not inform police. A case will be registered". https://t.co/VsOVl6l3TU pic.twitter.com/p1D73NLAVW
— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020
The mill had remained shut ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced and the cleaning work was underway to resume operations, the official told PTI.
The workers were admitted to a local hospital, from where three were shifted to Raipur in view of their critical condition.
A team of forensic experts was dispatched to the spot to investigate the exact cause of the incident, Singh said, adding that a case will be registered soon.The incident occurred the same day when gas leak at the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam was reported in the wee hours of May 7. At least 10 people have died and hundreds are hospitalised due to the Vizag gas leak.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365