Garhi Sampla Kiloi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Garhi Sampla Kiloi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Constituency Information

Garhi Sampla Kiloi is an Assembly constituency in region of Haryana under Rohtak district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 73.81% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 68.66% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Bhupinder Singh Hooda won this seat by a margin of 47185 votes, which was 33.49% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 140881 votes.

Bhupinder Singh won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 72100 votes. INC polled 112632 votes, 79.77% of the total votes polled.