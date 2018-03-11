App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 11, 2018 11:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gaps in Pakistan, Bangladesh borders to be plugged in 3-5 yrs: BSF Director General

The BSF plans to put up a Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) in areas along the India-Bangladesh border

PTI @moneycontrolcom

We are hopeful to plug the gaps along the country's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh in the next three to five years, BSF Director General K K Sharma has said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) plans to put up a Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) in areas along the India-Bangladesh border, where it is difficult to put up a fence due to the nature of the terrain as well as check cross-border infiltration and smuggling, Sharma said.

CIBMS is an integration of a number of new gadgets and technologies to ensure electronic surveillance of borders. These provide feeds to BSF personnel at the border outposts, where monitors would be installed.

In case of a threat, quick reaction BSF teams will intervene and neutralize it, the official said.

related news

"As of now, the CIBMS project will be rolled out in the vulnerable areas of India's border with Bangladesh and Pakistan. We plan to implement the system within the next 3-5 years," he told PTI in an interview on Friday.

A pilot project of the CIBMS is underway in two 5-km patches along the India-Pakistan border at Jammu and along the India-Bangladesh border at Dhubri in Assam.

Asked about the plans to cover the unfenced border areas between India and Bangladesh, Sharma said, "Fences will be erected wherever we can. Where we cannot erect a fence because of the terrain, the gap will be covered by the CIBMS". On the smuggling of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) at the border areas, the BSF DG said the FICN trade has been on the decline since demonetisation and introduction of new currency.

The security features in the new notes are very hard to copy and that is why the amount of FICN seized is not as much as it used to be before demonetisation, he said.

Sharma lauded the pilot of the 'Crime Free Zone' project along the Bangladesh border in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and said it will be replicated in other parts of the Indo-Bangladesh border.

In a bid to control cross-border crimes and smuggling, the BSF and its Bangladesh counterpart, the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), had jointly launched the 'Crime Free Zone" project on Friday.

The BSF border outposts--Gunarmath and Kalyani--and BGB border outposts--Putkhali and Daulatpur--have been declared as "crime-free" zones.

The aim of the project is to make the area free from illegal, anti-social and criminal activities by integrating efforts of the BSF and BGB in assistance with the district administration, NGOs and border population of both the countries, Sharma added.

 

tags #Afghanistan #BSF #India #Pakistan #world

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC