 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Gangsters 'celebrate' killing inside prison in Punjab, jail superintendent among 5 arrested after video surfaces

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST

Mandeep Singh alias Toofan of Batala and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna, a resident of Budhlada, who were accused in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, were killed in a clash among inmates.

Sukhchain Singh Gill, IGP, Punjab Police, spoke on FIR against gangsters, who made this video viral (Image: ANI)

In an embarrassment to the Punjab Police, a video clip surfaced on Sunday purportedly showing a group of gangsters lodged in a Tarn Taran jail "celebrating" the killing of two rival gang members accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case inside the prison last week.

Seven prison officials were suspended and five of them, including the jail superintendent, were arrested following the viral clip which also showed the gangsters pointing to the bodies lying on the floor with some on-duty police personnel nearby.

Seven gangsters have been booked in connection with the killings inside the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Tarn Taran district last Sunday.

Mandeep Singh alias Toofan of Batala and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna, a resident of Budhlada, who were accused in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, were killed in a clash among inmates.