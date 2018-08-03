App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gangsters Act invoked against builders for selling same flat to many

The accused already have cases of cheating, forgery of documents, among other charges, registered against them at the Surajpur police station.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Noida Police booked today a builder's group, accused of selling same property to multiple people, under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Control Act.  The case has been registered at the Surajpur police station in Greater Noida against AVJ Height Builders, they said.

The group's Vinay Jain, his wife Asha Jain and Vipin Agrawal -- all residents of Vivek Vihar in Delhi -- have been named in the case, police said.

"They have been accused of duping people by illegally selling the same flat to different people. They have also been accused of getting loans for the same flat under different names from banks," according to a police statement.

The accused already have cases of cheating, forgery of documents, among other charges, registered against them at the Surajpur police station here, it said.

"The police today initiated action against AVJ Height Builders under the provisions of the (UP) Gangsters (Control) Act. They would dupe gullible people by illegally selling them flats and get multiple registries done for the same flat," Noida (rural) Superintendent of Police Aashish Shrivastava said.

The police would soon arrest them, he said, adding that probe teams have been formed and searches were underway to ban them.

There was no statement or response from the builder's group immediately.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 12:22 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

