Gangster Suresh Pujari deported to India from Philippines; to be brought to Mumbai

Suresh Pujari will be handed over to Mumbai Police after the central agencies interrogate him, the official said. A Mumbai crime branch team is already in Delhi to take his custody.

PTI
December 15, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST
Gangster Suresh Pujari, wanted in several extortion cases in Mumbai region and Karnataka, has been deported to India, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Pujari, also wanted in extortion cases in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Dombivli near Mumbai, was brought back to India late Tuesday night after he was arrested and extradited from the Philippines. Intelligence Bureau (IB) and CBI officials took his custody after he landed at Delhi airport, the official said.

He will be handed over to Mumbai Police after the central agencies interrogate him, the official said. A Mumbai crime branch team is already in Delhi to take his custody.

Mumbai and Thane police had issued red-corner notices against him in 2017 and 2018 respectively after several extortion cases. Pujari, who was on the run for over 15 years, was nabbed in the Philippines in October, the official said.

Altogether 23 extortion cases have been registered against him in Thane, he said.Suresh is a close relative of gangster Ravi Pujari and separated from him in 2007.

He then fled abroad. Early in his career in crime, he worked with underworld don Chhota Rajan and Ravi Pujari and later formed his own gang, the official said.
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Suresh Pujari
first published: Dec 15, 2021 07:27 am

