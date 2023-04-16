 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf buried in UP's Prayagraj

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 09:04 PM IST

The bodies of the two brothers, who were gunned down by three assailants posing as journalists in Prayagraj on Saturday night, were handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination for performing the last rites.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup, in Prayagraj, on April 15, 2023. Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants while being taken for the medical. (PTI Photo)

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were buried in their ancestral village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday.

The bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken to the Kasari Masari graveyard in ambulances.

Ahmad's son Asad, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case who fell to police bullets, was buried at the same graveyard on Saturday.