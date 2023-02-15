 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Jaipur for questioning over firing incident

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST

Six people who were suspected to be associates of a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested for firing outside a club in Jaipur on January 29.

Lawrence Bishnoi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to Jaipur from Punjab on Wednesday for questioning in connection with a firing incident at a nightclub recently, police said.

The gangster was brought to Jaipur from Bathinda on a production warrant and taken to Jawahar Circle police station, where the case was registered.

A team of Jaipur Police had left for Punjab on Tuesday evening. It took him in custody at around 10 am on Wednesday at the Bathinda Central Jail and left for Jaipur.

Six people who were suspected to be associates of a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested for firing outside a club in Jaipur on January 29.