Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Jaipur for questioning over firing incident

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to Jaipur from Punjab on Wednesday for questioning in connection with a firing incident at a nightclub recently, police said.

The gangster was brought to Jaipur from Bathinda on a production warrant and taken to Jawahar Circle police station, where the case was registered.

A team of Jaipur Police had left for Punjab on Tuesday evening. It took him in custody at around 10 am on Wednesday at the Bathinda Central Jail and left for Jaipur.

Six people who were suspected to be associates of a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested for firing outside a club in Jaipur on January 29.

A hotel manager was among those arrested.

