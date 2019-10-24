Gangapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Gangapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Gangapur is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Aurangabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Gangapur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Gangapur is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra under Aurangabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 67.87% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 61.66% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bamb Prashant Bansilal won this seat by a margin of 17278 votes, which was 9.38% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 184262 votes.

Prashant Bansilal Bamb won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 23499 votes. IND polled 148682 votes, 35.69% of the total votes polled.