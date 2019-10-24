Gangakhed Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Gangakhed Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Gangakhed Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Gangakhed constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Gangakhed is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Parbhani district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Gangakhed Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 69.87% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 69.71% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Madhusudan Manikrao Kendre won this seat by a margin of 2289 votes, which was 0.9% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 255123 votes.
Ghandat (Mama) won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18880 votes. IND polled 217334 votes, 37% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
