Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 10:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ganga pollution: BJP should apologise to people of Varanasi, says Ahmed Patel

In 2014 they took votes in the name of Clean Ganga, shouldn't accountability be fixed? Shouldn't they apologise to ppl of Varanasi as well as rest of the country"he asked on Twitter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel today demanded that the BJP apologise to the people of Varanasi and the country for garnering votes after promising to clean the Ganga river, following reports that samples from the river showed contamination much higher than what was in 2014.

"Samples from Ganga in Varanasi shows that contamination is now several times higher than 2014. In 2014 they took votes in the name of Clean Ganga, shouldn't accountability be fixed? Shouldn't they apologise to ppl of Varanasi as well as rest of the country" he tweeted.

He tagged a media report alleging that the Modi government's 'Namami Gange' project is a non-starter and contamination in the Ganga river was much higher today than it was in 2014.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 10:53 pm

