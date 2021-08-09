MARKET NEWS

Ganga Pathway: Patna's version of Mumbai’s Marine Drive to open next year

The 5.50km long Digha-AN Sinha institute stretch is part of the Rs 3,390 crore ambitious project on the southern banks of the Ganga river in a bid to minimise the traffic.

August 09, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
Mumbai's Marine Drive

Ganga Pathway, Patna’s own version of Mumbai’s famous Marine Drive, is set to open for vehicular traffic by March 2022, Hindustan Times reported citing officials. The 5.50km long Digha-AN Sinha institute stretch is part of the Rs 3,390 crore ambitious project on the southern banks of the Ganga river in a bid to minimise the traffic.

The foundation stone of the 20.50km four-lane expressway connecting National Highway-30 and AIIMS-Digha elevated corridor in the west with the upcoming six-lane Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge over River Ganga in Patna City in the east was laid in 2013 under the second term of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

However, the project that was set to complete in 2017 was marred with procedural delays in land acquisition and design modifications is now aimed to compete by June 2023, the report said.

“Most of the construction on this stretch is being done at grade level, while a short span of it is on an elevated structure,” road construction department (RCD) additional chief secretary Amrit Lal Meena told the publication. He added that the fund shortage was resolved as the cabinet approved a Rs 2,000 crore loan from Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco).

Meena added that the remaining amount was arranged through state government’s resources after the cabinet meeting cleared the department’s proposal at a meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar. The Cabinet also approved around Rs 30,000 crore for urban and rural local bodies to carry out development work.
first published: Aug 9, 2021 12:09 pm

