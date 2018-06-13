App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gang printing fake currency busted in Sirsa, 2 held

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A gang printing counterfeit currency was busted today in Haryana's Sirsa district and two people arrested with fake banknotes worth Rs 40,000, police said.

Sirsa police raided a house in Chattargarh Patti village following a tip off and arrested two men with fake currency and other material, a state police spokesperson said.

Fake 100 rupee notes worth Rs 40,000, 54 pages with fake banknotes printed on one side, a computer screen, a CPU, a printer and other printing material were seized from the house, he added.

The accused, identified as Balwant and Vinod Kumar, are residents of Sirsa's Jhopra and Nezadela Kalan villages respectively, he said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had printed counterfeit currency worth Rs 70,000 so far, the spokesperson said, adding that some of this amount had been released in the market with the help of another associate.

The third person has been identified and would be nabbed shortly, he said.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 07:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

