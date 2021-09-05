Ganesh Chaturthi | Karnataka govt issues guidelines for five-day celebration; check details

File image of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations (AP Photo)

The Karnataka government has permitted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the state, but has imposed restrictions in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The state government on September 5 issued a standard operation procedure (SOP) for the five-day celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, starting September 10.

As per the guidelines, not more than 20 people will be allowed for celebrations and immersion of the Ganesha idol.

No celebrations will be allowed after 9 pm, and a night curfew will remain in effect during the festival days, the government said.

The pandal organisers would be required to take prior permission from the police, and all members of the organising committee must be vaccinated.

The SOP stated that the celebrations would not be permitted in districts where the COVID-19 test positivity rate is more than 2 percent.

The government has allowed residential societies to observe the festival, but the number of devotees gathered at a particular time must not exceed 20.

Distribution of food and prasad will not be allowed during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the guidelines further added.

The government has barred processions and has also disallowed schools and colleges to conduct the celebrations.

For immersion, the government has stated that only eco-friendly Ganesha idols will be allowed. Select locations in the cities would be assigned for immersions, and a special swimming squad would be appointed at such locations.

This marks the second consecutive year when Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have been affected due to the onset of the pandemic. The state government, while deciding to permit the celebrations in view of the low positivity rate - currently 0.61 percent - has decided to impose curbs to prevent the violation of safety norms.