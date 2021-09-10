Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Check date, time, puja muhurat in your city

If a mandal falls under a containment zone, it will have to arrange for Ganpati idol immersion within the premises or postpone it (if such facility is not available). The same would apply to sealed buildings. Devotees will have to arrange for Ganpati idol immersion at home.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: In 2021, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will commence on September 10. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka celebrate the festival in honour of Lord Ganesh with lots of enthusiasm. The festival is celebrated for 10 days and it will end on September 21 this year.

According to the Hindu faith, all the key work within the family and community starts after taking Lord Ganesh blessings. Lord Ganesh is considered to be the remover of obstacles. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals dedicated to the deity and it also known as the god of new beginnings.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival date changes every year as its date is calculated depending on Hindu calendar. Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi, which is the fourth day of the fortnight between the new moon and the full moon of Bhadrapada. As per the Gregorian calendar, this day usually falls in the month of August or September.

Date and time for the Ganesh Chaturthi puja (worship)

The most auspicious time for Ganesh Chaturthi puja (worship) is from 11:03 am till 1:33 pm on September 10 this year. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 12:18 am on September 10 and ends at 09:57 pm on September 10.

According to the Amanta and the Purnimanta Hindu calendar, the two basic units are used across the country to calculate the date and time of the festival.

City Muhurat Timings Ahmedabad 11:22 am to 01:51 pm Bengaluru 11:03 am to 01:30 pm Chandigarh 11:05 am to 01:35 pm Chennai 10:52 am to 01:19 pm Gurgaon 11:04 am to 01:33 pm Hyderabad 10:59 am to 01:27 pm Jaipur 11:09 am to 01:38 pm Kolkata 10:19 am to 12:48 pm Mumbai 11:21 am to 01:49 pm Noida 11:02 am to 01:32 pm New Delhi 11:03 am to 01:33 pm Pune 11:17 am to 01:45 pm

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Immersed in a water (Visarjan)

The idol is immersed in a water body known as Ganesh Visarjan at the end of the 10-day window. The day devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh is also known as Anant Chaturdashi. An idol of the deity is brought home and worshipped for the whole duration of the festival during the course of the 10 days. Across the country, the festival is celebrated in different ways.

Special food items that are prepared as offerings for the deity. As prasad, dishes such as modak and motichoor laddu are made and distributed.