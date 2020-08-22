172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ganesh-chaturthi-2020-dont-forget-social-responsibility-maharashtra-cm-uddhav-thackeray-5742481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 | Don't forget social responsibility, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Speaking after performing Ganesh puja at his official residence 'Varsha', the chief minister said Lord Ganesh, who is the remover of obstacles and bestower of happiness, was watching how his devotees were welcoming him by keeping in mind their social responsibility during the pandemic.

PTI
File image
File image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said people should not forget their social responsibility of wearing masks and avoiding crowding while welcoming Lord Ganesh.

Thackeray also said he prayed to Lord Ganesh to rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic on the first day of the 10-day festival.

Speaking after performing Ganesh puja at his official residence 'Varsha', the chief minister said Lord Ganesh, who is the remover of obstacles and bestower of happiness, was watching how his devotees were welcoming him by keeping in mind their social responsibility during the pandemic.

Close

"Usually, the festival is organised with pomp and gaiety, which is lacking this time due to the prevailing situation. This is a test for us. I urge you not to forget your social responsibility of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and avoiding crowding. People should keep washing their hands frequently," he said.

Ganesh festival is the biggest festival in Maharashtra wherein idols are consecrated in public places and at houses.

Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, said he prayed to Lord Ganesh for good health and well being of everybody and for a "miracle" to rid the world of the virus.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Ganesh Chaturthi #Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.