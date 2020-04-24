App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gandhi's anti-untouchability campaign letter to go on sale - here's what it says

The one-page handwritten letter is signed "M. K. Gandhi," and dated October 9, 1932.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A letter written by Mahatma Gandhi in 1932 regarding raising of funds for the newly-founded Harijan Sewak Sangh is set to go under the hammer, officials said on Thursday. The letter will be auctioned online by Boston-based RR Auction and is expected to fetch USD 15,000, the auction house said in a statement.

The one-page handwritten letter is signed "M. K. Gandhi," and dated October 9, 1932.

"Dear friends, I thank you for your letter of sympathy. The funds can be sent to the anti untouchability assn formed under the chairmanship by Sjt. G. D. Birla for the furtherance of its subjects," read the letter.

Close

It is beautifully mounted, double-matted, and framed.

related news

In 1932, Gandhi founded the Harijan Sevak Sangh as part of his efforts to eradicate the concept of 'untouchability' from India's caste system. He put his close friend, the pioneering industrialist Ghanshyam Das Birla, in charge of the organisation.

The group's noble efforts have helped the depressed classes to access public places such as temples, schools, roads, and water resources that were previously available only to those of privilege, it said.

"It's a superb letter pertaining to one of the overlooked aspects of Gandhi's activism," said an auction official.

Additional highlights from the sale include, Gandhi's signature with a fountain pen, "M. K. Gandhi," on an off-white slip of paper, it added.

The Fine Autographs and Artifacts auction from RR Auction with online bidding is scheduled to conclude on May 13.

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 10:40 am

tags #India #Mahatma Gandhi

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.