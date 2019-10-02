Gandhi would have launched Delhi-Srinagar yatra on Art 370 move: Digvijaya Singh

Had Mahatma Gandhi been alive today, he would have announced a march from Delhi to Srinagar over the Centre's move on Article 370, said Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday as he attacked the government for scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had "finished" former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's doctrine on resolving the J&K issue which was based on the principles of "Kashmiriyat" (legacy of Kashmir), "jamhooriyat" (democracy) and "insaniyat" (humanism).

"If Mahatma Gandhi would have been alive on the day Article 370 was voided, he would have announced a yatra from Red Fort in Delhi to Lal Chowk in Srinagar, he said.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was speaking at a function organised here to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Rajya Sabha MP said Vajpayee knew what holds key to solving the decades-old Kashmir issue.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee always maintained 'Kashmiriyat', 'jamhooriyat', 'insaniyat', hold key to the Kashmir problem. But Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have bid a farewell to Ataljis three principles and finished off his doctrine, Singh said.

The Congress leader said radicalisation of Hindus was as dangerous as radicalisation of Muslims.

On August 5, the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status granted under Article 370 of the Constitution and announced reorganisation of the state into two Union Territories.