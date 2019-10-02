App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gandhi would have launched Delhi-Srinagar yatra on Art 370 move: Digvijaya Singh

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had "finished" former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's doctrine on resolving the J&K issue which was based on the principles of "Kashmiriyat" (legacy of Kashmir), "jamhooriyat" (democracy) and "insaniyat" (humanism).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Had Mahatma Gandhi been alive today, he would have announced a march from Delhi to Srinagar over the Centre's move on Article 370, said Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday as he attacked the government for scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had "finished" former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's doctrine on resolving the J&K issue which was based on the principles of "Kashmiriyat" (legacy of Kashmir), "jamhooriyat" (democracy) and "insaniyat" (humanism).

"If Mahatma Gandhi would have been alive on the day Article 370 was voided, he would have announced a yatra from Red Fort in Delhi to Lal Chowk in Srinagar, he said.

Close

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was speaking at a function organised here to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

related news

The Rajya Sabha MP said Vajpayee knew what holds key to solving the decades-old Kashmir issue.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee always maintained 'Kashmiriyat', 'jamhooriyat', 'insaniyat', hold key to the Kashmir problem. But Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have bid a farewell to Ataljis three principles and finished off his doctrine, Singh said.

The Congress leader said radicalisation of Hindus was as dangerous as radicalisation of Muslims.

On August 5, the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status granted under Article 370 of the Constitution and announced reorganisation of the state into two Union Territories.

The Congress had opposed the Centre's move on Article 370 in Parliament, but several of its leaders supported the withdrawal of J&K's special staut outside the House.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 2, 2019 07:43 pm

tags #Digvijaya Singh #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.