Gandhi Jayanti 2021: World's largest Khadi national flag weighing 1,000 kg inaugurated in Leh, Ladakh

The flag which is 225-feet long and 150-feet wide, weighs around 1,000 kg was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur earlier in the day.

Moneycontrol News
October 02, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST
Khadi Tiranga unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. Image source: ANI.

The world's largest Khadi national flag was installed in Leh, Ladakh, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary today.

The flag which is 225-feet long and 150-feet wide and weighs around 1,000 kg was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur earlier in the day.

It has been prepared by the 57 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army, according to national broadcaster Doordarshan. Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also attended the event.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while sharing a video on Twitter, said, "It is a moment of great pride for Flag of India that on Gandhi ji's Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu's memory, promotes Indian artisans and also honours the nation. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!"

BJP leader and minister Harsh Sanghavi also shared the video of the flag on Twitter, with the caption "World's largest Khadi national flag installed in Leh town."
Tags: #Gandhi Jayanti 2021 #Khadi national flag #Ladakh #Leh
first published: Oct 2, 2021 03:28 pm

