you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gandhi family used INS Viraat as 'personal taxi': PM Modi

Addressing his first poll rally in Delhi ahead of the May 12 elections for seven seats, Modi alleged that the Congress insulted the warship by using it for vacations of Gandhi family.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
In a sensational charge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi May 8 accused the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as its "personal taxi" when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister.

Addressing his first poll rally in Delhi ahead of the May 12 elections for seven seats, Modi alleged that the Congress insulted the warship by using it for vacations of Gandhi family.

Modi's attack on the late prime minister comes close on the heels of his allegation that Gandhi died as a "brashtachari no 1".

The then government led by Gandhi and the Navy hosted his family, including in-laws, and a helicopter was also deployed in their service, Modi claimed, adding that when a family becomes supreme, the country's security is at stake.

"INS Viraat was insulted by using it as a personal taxi. This happened when Rajiv Gandhi and his family was out for a 10-day vacation. INS Viraat was deployed for securing our maritime boundary. But it was diverted to take the Gandhi family which was out for a vacation," Modi said.

He also claimed that after picking up the Gandhi family, INS Viraat halted at an island for 10 days.

"Rajiv Gandhi was accompanied by his in-laws who had come from Italy. Question is whether the security of the country was not compromised by taking foreigners onboard a warship," he asked.

Aircraft carrier INS Viraat was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987. After nearly 30 years of service, it was decommissioned in 2016.
First Published on May 8, 2019 09:50 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #Delhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

