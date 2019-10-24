App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 120

Need 25 more seats to win

INC+ : 72

Need 73 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 23

Need 23 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganaur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ganaur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ganaur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Ganaur constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE updates, Haryana Assembly Polls: Check constituency-wise poll-results, candidates, winners, losers
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE updates, Haryana Assembly Polls: Check constituency-wise poll-results, candidates, winners, losers

Ganaur is an Assembly constituency in Sonipat district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Close

Voter turnout was 78.09% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 71.89% in 2009.

related news

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kuldip Sharma won this seat by a margin of 7543 votes, which was 6.27% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 120343 votes.

Kuldeep Sharma won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 10036 votes. INC polled 91702 votes, 46% of the total votes polled.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here

For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:37 am

tags #Assembly Polls 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.