Gambia cough syrup deaths : Mystery middleman may be new clue, says report

Reuters
Apr 29, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST

India's drugs regulator said in December its own tests found no toxins in the syrups, but its factory inspectors did earlier find that batches of medicine may have been incorrectly labeled, according to a notice it sent to Maiden seen by Reuters.

An unnamed middleman in Mumbai provided a crucial raw material used in Indian-made cough syrups that have been linked to the deaths of more than 70 children in Gambia, a chemicals trader involved in the supply chain told Reuters.

The World Health Organization said last year the syrups, made by Indian manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, contained lethal toxins ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol (DEG)  used in car brake fluid. These ingredients can be used by unscrupulous actors as a substitute for propylene glycol (PG), which is a key base of syrupy medicines  because they can cost less than half the price, as Reuters reported in March.

The children who died were mostly under age 5 and died of acute kidney injury, some within days of taking the syrups.

India's drugs regulator told the WHO in December that the propylene glycol used in the syrups came from Goel Pharma Chem, a Delhi-based pharma-supplies company, and was "recorded to have been imported" from South Korean manufacturer SKC Co Ltd.