App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2020 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Galwan valley clash | Indian Army rubbishes reports questioning status of facility where injured soldiers are being treated

On July 3, after addressing Indian troops at Nimu base in Leh, Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a military hospital treating soldiers injured in the violent stand-off between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

The Indian Army on July 4 issued a statement rubbishing reports pertaining to the questionable status of healthcare facility at Leh which was visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4.

Calling all accusations "malicious and unsubstantiated", the army said it is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how Indian soldiers and armed forces are treated.

On July 3, after addressing Indian troops at Nimu base in Leh, Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a military hospital treating soldiers injured in the violent stand-off between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley.

Close

Also Read : In pics | PM Modi visits a military hospital in Leh to meet soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash

related news

Following the PM's surprise visit, people took to social media and put up images shared by the government handles following the visit, pointing out that the facility where soldiers were being treated looked like a 'conference room'.

The Indian Army, in a statement, said, "It is clarified that the said facility is part of the Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds and is very much part of the General Hospital complex. The COVID-19 protocol had necessitated some wards of the General Hospital to be converted into isolation facilities. Hence, this hall which otherwise was normally used as a Training Audio Video Hall was converted into a ward ever since the hospital was also designated as COVID treatment hospital."
First Published on Jul 4, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #China #India #India China border news #Indian Army #Narendra Modi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.