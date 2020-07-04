Galwan valley clash | Indian Army rubbishes reports questioning status of facility where injured soldiers are being treated

The Indian Army on July 4 issued a statement rubbishing reports pertaining to the questionable status of healthcare facility at Leh which was visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4.

Calling all accusations "malicious and unsubstantiated", the army said it is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how Indian soldiers and armed forces are treated.

On July 3, after addressing Indian troops at Nimu base in Leh, Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a military hospital treating soldiers injured in the violent stand-off between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley.

Also Read : In pics | PM Modi visits a military hospital in Leh to meet soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash

Following the PM's surprise visit, people took to social media and put up images shared by the government handles following the visit, pointing out that the facility where soldiers were being treated looked like a 'conference room'.

The Indian Army, in a statement, said, "It is clarified that the said facility is part of the Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds and is very much part of the General Hospital complex. The COVID-19 protocol had necessitated some wards of the General Hospital to be converted into isolation facilities. Hence, this hall which otherwise was normally used as a Training Audio Video Hall was converted into a ward ever since the hospital was also designated as COVID treatment hospital."