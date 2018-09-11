App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 11:14 AM IST | Source: Reuters

GAIL India says aims to add 5,500 km gas pipeline in 3 years

India wants to raise share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 percent in next few years from about 6.5 percent as the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer wants to cut its massive import bill and reduce its carbon footprint.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Indian gas firm GAIL (INDIA) Ltd aims to add 5,500 km gas pipelines to boost its capacity by about 50 percent in the next 3 years, its chairman said on Tuesday.

India wants to raise share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 percent in next few years from about 6.5 percent as the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer wants to cut its massive import bill and reduce its carbon footprint.

In a written statement to shareholders, B.C. Tripathi said GAIL has also booked 1.5 million tonnes a year regassification capacity at Dhamra LNG terminal in eastern Odisha state.

The company's current annual gas marketing portfolio comprises 14 million tonnes, he added.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 11:10 am

tags #Business #GAIL #India

