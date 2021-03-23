Gaganyaan: Four IAF pilots complete 1-year astronaut training in Russia: Report

ISRO scientists carry out the successful launch of India’s second Moon mission Chandrayaan 2 by GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle, in Sriharikota - July 22, 2019 (Image- PTI)

Four Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots, training to become astronauts for India’s space orbital mission Gaganyaan, have completed their year-long course in Zvyozdny gorodok city near Moscow, Russia.

The pilots include a Group Captain and three Wing Commanders, sources within the IAF told ANI.

Russia publication Sputnik, quoted Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian state space corporation, saying that he met the astronauts who completed their training and that future bilateral space projects were also discussed with the Indian ambassador.

A contract to train the four pilots was signed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Russian launch service provider Glavcosmos in June 2019 and the training period began in February 2020. It was, however, temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

Besides the year-long training in Russia, the astronauts will also receive module-specific training in India, ISRO officials had told ANI. These would include ISRO’s crew and service module – which they will learn to operate, workaround, and do simulations for.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore for Gaganyaan. Earlier in March 2021, Union Atomic Energy and Space Minister Jitendra Singh also spoke about Gaganyaan and how it envisages sending humans into space.

In reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Singh said: "The objective of programme is to demonstrate the capability to send humans to Low earth orbit (LEO) onboard an Indian Launch vehicle and bring them back to earth safely."